Jakarta [Indonesia], June 17: India's top men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the finals of Indonesia Open for the first time after defeating South Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the semifinal on Saturday. They defeated the South Korean pair by 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semifinal. The Indians lost the first game but bounced back in the next two games, which turned out to be extremely competitive and intense. Badminton World Federation Extends Ban on ‘Spin Serve’ Until After Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

This is their first final appearance at a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event as well, according to the Badminton Association of India (BAI). "First-ever #BWFWorldTour Super 1000 final for Sat-Chi and they enter it in style: @badmintonphoto@himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1#IndonesiaOpen2023 #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

Historic Achievement By Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

With the win, the pair of Satwik and Chirag claimed the 6th spot in BWF World Rankings while the South Korean pair was at No. 12.In the men's semifinals later on Saturday, Prannoy HS will be in action against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen. The Indonesia Open started on June 13 and will conclude on Sunday.

