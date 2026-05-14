Sports News | Manu Moreno, Kevin Wekesa Retained in Hyderabad Heroes Squad for Season 2 Rugby Premier League

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI): Hyderabad Heroes have strengthened their squad ahead of Rugby Premier League Season 2 by retaining key international players Manu Moreno and Kevin Wekesa, while also securing Indian talent Sumit Kumar Roy in a competitive auction, which was held last month.

The franchise, which finished with a bronze medal in Season 1, has focused on continuity and experience as it looks to go a step further in the upcoming edition scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from June 16 to June 28.

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Sumit Kumar Roy became the highest bid Indian during the auction, going for Rs 3.75 lakh in a bidding war between three teams, eventually going to Hyderabad Heroes, the team he played for in the previous season, according to a release.

Backed by KLO Sports, Hyderabad Heroes had a very clear auction strategy and managed to buy back 3 of the players they had to release because of the retention rule. Sambit Pradhan and Wolfram Hacker will be seen in the blue and yellow once again for Season 2 under the guidance of Hall of Famer and head coach for Hyderabad Heroes, DJ Forbes.

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"We were extremely happy with season 1, and our strategy was very clear that we wanted to make sure we could get back as many players as possible. DJ Forbes has very ably led the team last season, and now with the auction, we cannot wait to kick off our campaign for Season 2. We just want to wish the team the best of luck for the upcoming season and will do everything in our power behind the scenes to give our team the right momentum on the field," said Srinath Chitturi, Co-Owner, KLO Sports.

"I played for the Hyderabad Heroes last season and will once again be competing for them this season to do better than the result we managed to achieve last year. The trust that the coach and management have shown in me to bring me back this season, along with the other players who will be once again with the HH, gives me immense confidence for the upcoming season. I am excited to be playing alongside our newest teammates and cannot wait to start our campaign," said Sumit Kumar Roy, Hyderabad Heroes.

Finishing with a bronze in season 1, the Hyderbad Heroes were undefeated in the league stages. The new squad is looking to go up a few steps in the results. The complete squad for Hyderabad Heroes include some of the heavyweights of international rugby with players from the legendary All Blacks (New Zealand), Spain, Australia, Kenya, Uruguay, Samoa and India creating the perfect melting pot of talent across nationalities playing some of the finest Rugby 7s.

Final Squad:

Internationals: Manuel Moreno Asensi, Kevin Wekesa, Maurice Longbottom, Regan Ware, Francisco Cosculluela, Diego Ardao, Dante Sotonida, Ravuama Seruvakula, Wolfram Hacker.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)