Lima, Oct 6 (PTI) Indian women's trioka of Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor and Rhythm Sangwan claimed the gold medal in the 25m Pistol team event at the ISSF Junior World Championships here on Wednesday.

The Indian women's team defeated the USA team comprising Abbie Russell Leverett, Katelyn Morgan Abeln and Ada Claudia Korkhin 16-4 in the final.

Also Read | RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Harshal Patel Shines Despite Bangalore’s Loss To Hyderabad.

France's Camille Jedrzejewski, Heloise Fourre and Elisa Candel won the bronze medal, beating Ukraine team 17-7 in the third-place play-off.

The Ukraine team comprised Nadiia Shamanova, Yana Chuchmarova and Viliena Bevz. PTI

Also Read | Italy vs Spain Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Semi-Final: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch Football Match in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)