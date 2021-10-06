Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 runs in match 52 of IPL 2021 at Abu Dhabi. With this loss, RCB's hope of finishing inside the top have taken a huge hit as they trail second-placed CSK while having an inferior net run rate. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have registered their third win of the season. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: RCB's Top Two Hopes Fade After Defeat To SRH.

After being asked to bat first, Hyderabad lost a wicket early but were set on a great platform courtesy of a 50-run [artnership between Jason Roy and Kane Williamson. However, it was again the same old as SRH as better again failed to deliver with the team setting another sub-par total on the board.

Chasing the target, Royal Challengers Bangalore were pegged back early as they lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay. Glenn Maxwell got them back in the gamer but after his dismissal, the other RCB batsmen struggled as they failed to chase the target. Meanwhile, here are some stats from RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 encounter.

# Jason Roy-Abhishek Sharma was the fifth opening pair for SRH in IPL 2O21

# Harshal Patel extended his IPL 2021 wicket tally to 29

# Harshal Patel has now taken the third-most wickets in a IPL season

# Srikar Bharat becomes Umran Malik's first wicket in IPL

With the fate of both teams sealed in the competition, they will be focusing on the upcoming assignment as the sides are in action on the final day of the league stage. SRH finish their season against playoff-hopeful Mumbai Indians while RCB take on front runner Delhi Capitals.

