New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Olympic bronze medallist pugilist Mary Kom is not ruling out turning pro in the coming years as the veteran boxer admitted that she can no longer fight in amateur boxing due to age restrictions.

The six-time world champion boxer has not competed since tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the Commonwealth Games selection trial in 2022 though she is yet to announce her retirement.

Also Read | India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2023, Gqeberha Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at St George’s Park.

As per the rules, a boxer above the age of 40 cannot compete in amateur category and Mary Kom is 41 now.

"If I say from my heart, I am still hungry to do something. I still want to compete and represent the country. But I am not being able to compete from this year because of age limit," Mary Kom told PTI after giving away medals to the podium finishers of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games here on Monday.

Also Read | Travis Head, Nahida Akter Voted ICC Players of the Month For November 2023.

"But I will still try to do something relating to boxing. (I) May go to pro but don't know yet what I will do. I still have the spirit to play one to two years or even four years," she added.

The legendary boxer said she missed competitions because of injuries also.

"I could not compete this year due to age bar, I missed a lot of competitions. I had a major injury, an ACL and after recovery I missed a lot of competitions like Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships."

She said the para athletes are the real heroes as they had to fight against odds to bring laurels for the country.

"We respect you from the heart, we are inspired by your success through your struggles. Whatever I have achieved for the country seems to be very less as compered to what you have achieved.

"Seeing you guys has given me more strength, more energy. You para athletes are my real heroes. I wish you win more and more medals for the country."

More than 1400 para athletes from 32 states and union territories are taking part in the inaugural Khelo India Para Games being held in three venues of the Capital City.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)