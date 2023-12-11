New Delhi, Dec 11: Australia’s left-handed batter Travis Head and Bangladesh all-rounder Nahida Akter have been crowned ICC Players of the Month in men’s and women’s category for November 2023. Head overcame fellow Australian and World Cup winner Glenn Maxwell and senior Indian fast-bowler Mohammed Shami to claim the award, while Akter wins from two other stars of the same series, compatriot Fargana Hoque and Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal. ICC's Stop Clock Trial to Get Underway During West Indies vs England T20I Series.

Head gets the honour after starring with Player of the Match contributions in both the semi-final win over South Africa, and the blockbuster final victory over India in Ahmedabad to help Australia clinch their sixth Men’s ODI World Cup title.

South Africa were the first opponents to be undone by Head’s brilliance in the semi-final showdown in Kolkata. Bowling first, the spinner removed the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen in consecutive balls, limiting the Proteas score to a modest 212. With bat in hand, the opener then set a brisk pace in response, and top scored with 62 from 48 balls as Australia chased down the target with three wickets in hand.

His crowning glory however came in the final triumph over India in Ahmedabad. An economical bowling display and a phenomenal running catch in the outfield to dismiss Rohit Sharma was followed by hitting a sparkling 137 in 120 balls to see Australia overcome the tournament hosts, who were on a ten-match unbeaten streak.

“It’s been an incredible 12 months for the team which it has been a real privilege to be a part of. The way we have navigated a home summer, away trips to India, England, South Africa, India and the World Cup has been great credit to Pat, the players and the staff.”

“I was fortunate that they kept the faith in me for the World Cup after breaking my hand, so it was a great opportunity for me to pay them back. I felt the World Cup was amongst the best I have ever batted, so maybe having a rest before every campaign is the key.”

“It’s a great honour to be recognised with this award, but it is a team effort. Without my team-mates across all formats this wouldn’t have happened; so these types of awards are as much for them as they are for me,” said Head.

On the other hand, Nahida also celebrates clinching her maiden Player of the Month award after tearing through opposition batters in her side’s closely fought victory over Pakistan in Mirpur last month.

The first ODI encounter of the series saw Nahida claim 3-30 with a consistent spell of pressure bowling. With Pakistan chasing down a lowly 82 for victory, the spinner kept the contest competitive, claiming the wickets of Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz to trouble the tourists in their charge to victory.

A quieter second match followed before Nahida once more starred in the decisive third fixture. A superb economical 10-over spell produced three wickets for 26 runs as the tourists stumbled to 166 for nine in their 50 overs, laying the foundations for her team to win by seven wickets. Nahida claimed the Player of the Series accolade after having taken seven wickets at an impressive average of 14.14 across the three matches.

"This is a moment to cherish. To be recognised by such a distinguished panel of cricket experts means a lot and winning the ICC Women Player of the Month award will be a massive source of inspiration and motivation for me."

“We have played some amazing cricket in recent months and I am so happy to have contributed to the successes we have tasted as a team. I must thank my captain, coaches and teammates for always believing in me and that has allowed me to play my natural game against quality opponents and perform under pressure,” she concluded.

