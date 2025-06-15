Sports News | MGD1 Advance to Knockout Round of World Blitz Team Chess

London, Jun 15 (PTI) A day after becoming the first Indian side to clinch the FIDE World Rapid Team Championship title, Team MGD1 gave another commanding performance to secure a spot in the knockout round of the 'Blitz' tournament, keeping it in contention for a golden double here.

With 16 teams moving into the knockouts from four Pools, Team MGD1 in Pool D, played out just one draw -- against Team Hungary -- and won all their other matches to end the day on 23 match points.

Also Read | Mark Taylor Urges Australian Selectors To Recall Sam Konstas for West Indies Tour.

A total of 53 teams competed in the round-robin pool stage, with the top-four from each group making it to the knockout.

The Indian team, comprising Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna, V. Pranav, Leon Luke Mendonca, Stavroula Tsolakidou and Atharvaa Tayade, scored five match victories in which they won all six games -- the most of all top-placed teams in the Blitz, across all groups.

Also Read | CSA Director Enoch Nkwe Lauds Temba Bavuma-Led South Africa for Unwavering Commitment in ICC WTC 2025 Triumph.

Erigaisi, who recently defeated Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess, was their top-performer earning 11 points in 13 games.

KazChess was second in Pool D with 22 match points, with their non-professional player Islam Aiten making the biggest contribution of 12 points in 13 games.

Freedom, with five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand playing on the top board, also made it to the knockout round after finishing in joint lead with Hexamind in Pool B with 22 match points.

Freedom suffered a defeat at the hands of Theme International Trading in round 10, but that did not endanger their snline-wish-your-dad-with-beautiful-quotes-whatsapp-status-messages-facebook-pics-and-sms-6036758.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Happy Father's Day 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Your Dad With Beautiful Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Facebook Pics and SMS">Happy Father's Day 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Your Dad With Beautiful Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Facebook Pics and SMS