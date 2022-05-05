New Delhi [India], May 5(ANI): The Government has reviewed the existing draft of National Youth Policy 2014 and prepared a new draft of National Youth Policy (NYP).

The Department of Youth Affairs is seeking comments, views, and suggestions on the draft NYP from all stakeholders.

The draft NYP envisages a ten-year vision for youth development that India seeks to achieve by 2030.

It is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and serves to 'unlock the potential of the youth to advance India'.

The draft NYP seeks to catalyse widespread action on youth development across five priority areas viz. education; employment and entrepreneurship; youth leadership and development; health, fitness & sports; and social justice.

Each priority area is underpinned by the principle of social inclusion keeping in view the interests of the marginalized sections. (ANI)

