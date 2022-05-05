Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 50 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams are in contention for the place in the IPL 2022 playoffs spot and thus will be no mood to give up on the two available points. Interestingly, both the teams come into the match with a defeat in their last fixtures. Meanwhile, for DC vs SRH live streaming online and live TV telecast details, you can scroll down. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad are on fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points table with five wins from nine matches, Delhi Capitals are placed on seventh with four wins from nine matches. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

DC vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 50 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the DC vs SRH clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

DC vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 50 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the DC vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

