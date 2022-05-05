It is a battle of table-toppers and bottom-placed teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI). While Gujarat Titans, the newcomers, are placed on top of the IPL 2022 points table, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom of the teams standings and are out of playoffs contention. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you GT vs MI head-to-head, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

Gujarat Titans need a win to make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs but after maintaining a winning streak of five matches, the Hardik Pandya-led side lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game. Mumbai Indians, interestingly, lost eight consecutive matches but found victory in their last encounter. The former champions, with nothing to lose, will now be looking to pick another win and further dent the table-toppers.

GT vs MI Head-to-Head Record

The teams have never met in the Indian Premier League and apparently it will be the first time meeting between the two sides. GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 51.

GT vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 51 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah will be the key players from the Mumbai Indians camp to watch out for. In Gujarat Titans camp, all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya as he turns up against his former side and David Miller.

GT vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 51 Mini Battles

In the GT vs MI game, Rashid Khan vs Rohit Sharma will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Jasprit Bumrah vs Shubman Gill.

GT vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 51 Venue and Match Timing

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (GT vs MI) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 05, 2022 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

GT vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 51 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match live on Star Sports channels. The GT vs MI match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the GT vs MI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

GT vs MI, IPL 2022 Match 51 Likely Playing XIs

MI Predicted Playing 11: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith.

GT Predicted Playing 11: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2022 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).