Sports News | MLS: Messi Brace Powers Inter Miami to 5-3 Win over FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati [US], May 14 (ANI): A brace from Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami secure a 5-3 win over FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, reaching the second spot on the table.

With this win, Messi's men have extended their away winning streak to seven. They are placed second in the Major League Soccer (MLS) with seven wins, two losses and four draws, giving them 25 points. They are still two points behind table-toppers Nashville, who have 27 points after 12 games.

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It is the third time this season that Messi has made at least three contributions during a match, including an assist. He has scored 12 goals so far and is placed second among leading goal-scorers, as per ESPN. It is his 21st multi-goal game in MLS, extending his record for most such matches since his club debut in 2023.

Messi started off with a goal in the 24th minute, but a penalty conversion from Kevin Denkey (41st minute) and Pavel Bucha (49th minute) pushed Inter Miami on the back foot. However, in the 55th minute, Messi levelled the scores.

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Evander brought Cincinnati to a lead once again in the 64th minute. However, goals from substitute Mateo Silvetti (79th minute) and German Berterame (84th minute) helped Inter Miami make a comeback. Messi seemed to have got a hat-trick in the 89th minute, but his shot went off the post and deflected off Celentano, but at the end of the match, it was adjudged to be an own goal on the part of FC Cincinnati, giving Inter Miami a 5-3 win.

As per Goal.com, it is the first time in 64 games since Pat Noonan became coach in 2023 that Cincinnati lost the match when it held the lead after 75 minutes.

"Speaking about Leo is truly striking, first because of the person he is, and second because of the player you see on the pitch," Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos said after the match as quoted by ESPN. (ANI)

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