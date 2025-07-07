Pune, Jul 7 (PTI) Minister of state for sports Raksha Khadse inaugurated the fourth season of the ABC Pro Basketball League here and said the event "perfectly resonates" with the government's Khelo India initiative.

According to the organisers, the league garnered a turnout of over 5,000 young aspirants participating in trials from across Maharashtra.

Following a rigorous selection process, 1,000 players were shortlisted through an auction process, and 310 players were ultimately selected to join the league's 19 teams across Under 14 and Under 17 categories for both boys and girls.

"Investing in grassroots sports like this is paramount. Every point scored, every strategic pass, is a step towards building a healthier, more competitive, and more unified India, propelling you closer to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's vision of a developed nation where every talent finds its rightful stage," Khadse said at the inauguration on Sunday evening.

