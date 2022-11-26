Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) India's Avyaay Garg bagged the silver medal in the under-eight category of the prestigious Singapore Open Chess Championships with seven points from eight rounds.

Garg (ELO rating 1242), a third standard student at Aditya Birla World Academy here, claimed the silver medal in open U-8 category in the tournament that concluded on Thursday, a press release said here.

Around 500 players from 10 countries took part in the four-day tournament.

Singapore's Lim Shi Hun Magnus won the top prize with 7.5 points.

“Avyaay is a hardworking child and has a deep understanding of openings with subtle variations, his tactical skills are akin to former chess legend Mikhail Tal,” Garg's coaches Balaji and Durga Nagesh Guttula were quoted as saying.

