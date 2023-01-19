Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Mumbai City FC defeated NorthEast United FC 4-0 to enjoy a seven-point lead at the top of the table of the Indian Super league here on Thursday.

Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Diaz, and Vinit Rai were on target for Mumbai. The third goal of the match was classified as Alex Saji's own goal.

Also Read | South Africa Tri-Series 2023 Points Table Updated Live: Check Team Standings of IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W With Net Run Rate.

The result was another example of Mumbai's dominance this season.

In all, Mumbai City have now scored 45 goals in 15 games, putting them just a goal behind FC Goa's league stage record of 46 goals in 2019-20, with five games to go.

Also Read | AD Ceuta vs Barcelona, Live Streaming Online, Copa del Rey 2022-23: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Football Match in Indian Time?.

NorthEast United coach Vicenzo Annese tweaked his tactics specifically for Mumbai City, but the gamble did not pay off as the visitors found themselves three goals down inside the opening 15 minutes of the game.

A deflected Ahmed Jahouh free-kick handed the hosts an early lead five minutes into the game.

Immediately after the goal, the Highlanders hovered near the Mumbai City box but failed to penetrate the staunch defence.

Six minutes after the opener, Mumbai doubled their lead after Lallianzuala Chhangte's tricky run was thwarted by the defence, only to put the loose ball into the path of Diaz, who scored his ninth goal of the season.

After scoring the second, Diaz was involved in a smooth one-touch-pass move that ended with Greg Stewart's shot deflecting into the goal by Saji.

At half-time, Rai was allowed too much space by the NorthEast United defence about 25 yards away from goal. The full-back tried his luck from range and his scorching effort flew into the top left corner of the goal.

The Highlanders were reduced to 10 men after Wilmar Gil's swinging arm impeded Diaz near the halfway line straight after kick-off.

Three minutes from time, Diaz had the opportunity to add another goal to his tally from the penalty spot. However, the Argentine's effort was saved by Mirshad Michu.

Mumbai City are now seven points clear at the top of the table now. Hyderabad FC can reduce the deficit to four if they win against East Bengal FC on Friday.

Mumbai City will next face Jamshedpur FC on January 27, while NorthEast United, who were handed their 13th defeat of the season, will play Kerala Blasters FC on January 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)