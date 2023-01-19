Fresh off a win in the Spanish Super Cup final, high-flying Barcelona will hope to keep their form intact when they take on Ceuta in a round of 16 match at the Copa del Rely 2022-23. The Catalan giants ran riot against archrivals Real Madrid in the El Clasico at the Supercopa de Espana final. They trounced the Champions League winners 3-1 in a dominant show at the King Fahd International Stadium. Xavi also won his first title as Barcelona manager and finally his hard work at the club has borne fruit. With this newfound confidence and spirit, Barcelona, a side at the summit of the La Liga 2022-23 points table, will hope to dominate this match. Villarreal vs Real Madrid, Live Streaming Online, Copa del Rey 2022–23: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Football Match in Indian Time?.

But they cannot take Ceuta lightly at any cost. Intercity, another third-tier side, had put up a tough fight against Barcelona in their last game of this competition but the Spanish giants managed to walk away with the win in a seven-goal thriller. It took Ansu Fati’s strike in extra time to help Barcelona win the contest 4-3. Having been pushed to their limit, Barcelona will look to have a near full-strength squad and most first-team players in their starting XI. Ceuta also have a fully fit squad and will aim to put up a tough fight against Barcelona. Hector Bellerin and Eric Garcia will likely start at the back for Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski, who scored one of the goals in Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Real Madrid is expected to start the game. Ferran Torres is also likely to find a spot in the playing XI. Having won the trophy as a player, Xavi knows what it takes to win this competition and will hope his Barcelona side, which has started to peak, can get there beyond the finish line. BBC Issues Apology After Porn Audio Played During Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup 2022–23 Third Round Replay Match; YouTuber Daniel Jarvis Takes Responsibility of the Prank.

When is AD Ceuta vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The AD Ceuta vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022-23 will be played on Friday, January 20 and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will commence at the Alfonso Murube Stadium.

Where to Get Live Telecast of AD Ceuta vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Copa del Rey in India and hence, the live telecast of this match will not be available.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AD Ceuta vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match?

With there being no official broadcast partner, fans will be unable to watch live streaming of this Copa del Rey contest on their devices in India. However, they can catch live game updates from the teams' social media handles. The live streaming of this game will be available on Barca TV but fans would need a subscription to watch.

