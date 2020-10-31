Dubai, October 31: Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

MI pacers Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult shared six wickets between them. Young Ishan Kishan scored an unbeaten 72-run knock in MI's chase.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 110 for 9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 25; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17, Trent Boult 3/21). Also Read | IPL 2020 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Solidify Numero Uno Spot on Team Standings, Race for Playoffs Intensifies.

Mumbai Indians: 111 for 1 in 14.2 overs (I Kishan 72 not out; A Nortze 1/25).

