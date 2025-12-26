The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is here! The fourth edition of the WPL promises fans some spectacular matches and a lot more is lined up in store. The tournament began on January 9, 2026, with a blockbuster opener in Navi Mumbai, with the same venue and Vadodara hosting all the action. Fans wondering where to get WPL 2026 tickets, look no further because, in this article, we shall talk about just that. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions, having won their second title in 2025. WPL 2026 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises After Mega Auction.

A total of two venues across India will host matches in WPL 2026: the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The group stage in WPL 2026 will feature 20 matches after which the two playoffs (Eliminator and Final) will follow. The WPL 2026 started with a Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru showdown in Navi Mumbai, and the BCA Stadium in Vadodara will host the WPL 2026 final that is slated to take place on February 5.

How to Book WPL 2026 Tickets Online?

WPL 2026 has several platforms where fans can purchase tickets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named District as the official ticketing partner for the fourth season of the league. Interested fans can purchase tickets through the official WPL website, the WPL mobile app, or directly on the District website or app. Offline tickets will be released by state associations according to the schedule on stadium counters, subject to availability. Jemimah Rodrigues Appointed Delhi Capitals Women's New Captain Ahead of WPL 2026.

WPL 2026 Tickets Online

Ahead of the season, all five teams were part of the second WPL mega auction held in New Delhi on November 27, 2025. This major event saw franchises like UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants overhaul their squads, while Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals focused on retaining their core players. High-stakes bidding for top Indian and international players like Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, and Shikha Pandey means that fans can expect revamped team dynamics and fierce competition for WPL 2026 glory, adding extra excitement to every match day.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WPL ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2025 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).