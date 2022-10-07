Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): A resurgent Mumbai Marines FC side were up for it as they looked to bounce back from their last 1-0 defeat. Having a fiery start, they converted a setpiece in the sixth minute of the first half as Mehul Ghadge headed home from a corner.

Having led 1-0 midway through the first half, Mumbai Marines had a shaky 20 minutes towards the end of the first half. Veniza Virar FC equalised in the 24th minute through Mayur Waghela and Aditya Andhale put Veniza Virar FC in front on the stroke of halftime to make it 2-1.

Mumbai Marines FC needed a strong second half to overturn this 2-1 deficit. In stepped their talisman, Abbubaker Khan who made no mistake equalising from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.

With the majority of the second half still to go, both teams could not find the back of the net one more time which could seal all three points for them. Mumbai Marines FC made a fiery start to the first half but found themselves a goal down at the break. Having once again scored early in the second half, a winning goal just did not arrive.

That was it from Mumbai Marines FC's first match in October as they share a point with Veniza Virar FC. Having played three matches so far, they have registered one win, one loss and one draw, a total of four out of the available nine points.

In their next MFA Super League match, Mumbai Marines FC are up against Skorost FC on 11th October, Tuesday with the kickoff time being 2 pm. (ANI)

