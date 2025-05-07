Mumbai, May 7: Youngsters Musheer Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Suryansh Shedge, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were among the big buys in the initial round of auction for the third edition of T20 Mumbai League, which will be held here from May 26 to June 8. The 20-year-old Musheer, who is in the Punjab Kings' squad in the Indian Premier League along with 22-year-old Shedge, was bought for Rs 15 lakh by Arcs Andheri. T20 Mumbai League 2025 Auction: Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tanush Kotian Star Attractions As 280 Players Go Under the Hammer.

Mhatre, who made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai earlier this season and had a successful run in the red-ball competition along with impressive returns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, went on to make his debut in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings this year.

On Wednesday, the 17-year-old Mhatre was sold for Rs 14.75 lakhs to Triumph Knights Mumbai NorthEast, who also bagged Shedge for Rs 13.75 lakhs.. The team already has India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav as their icon player. Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Among Eight India Stars Named Icon Players for T20 Mumbai League 2025.

Another young Mumbai batter who has been representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Raghuvanshi, 20, was roped in by SoBo Mumbai Falcons for a price of Rs 14 lakhs.. Tanush Kotian, who had received a Test call-up during India's tour of Australia late last year was picked up by North Mumbai Panthers for Rs 10 lakhs.

