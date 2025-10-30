Mumbai, October 30: India A struggled to pick wickets in the second session too, as South Africa A walked into the dressing room with runs on board before Tea in the first Unofficial Test here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 on Thursday. The game marked Rishabh Pant’s return to competitive cricket after he was sidelined for a few months. The wicketkeeper-batter sustained a serious injury to his foot during the final Test of the Anderson-Gavaskar Trophy in England earlier this year. Rishabh Pant’s Return to Competitive Cricket in Focus As India A Take on South Africa A.

Upon recovering completely, the 28-year-old was named captain of the India A side for the two unofficial Tests against South Africa A, and his return sends positive signs ahead of the senior men’s team’s Test series against South Africa.

To start the proceedings on Day 1, Anshul Kamboj was quick to get the hosts an early breakthrough as he dismissed Lesego Senokwane in the fourth over. However, what followed next was sheer dominance by the South African batters as opener Jordan Hermann and top-order batter Zubayr Hamza shared a brilliant partnership to sail through the first session.

The two played composed innings and did not let the early setback affect their momentum. As a result, South Africa A finished their first session at 108/1 in 27 overs, with Hamza and Hermann unbeaten on 56 and 42, respectively. Walking into the crease to start the second session, the duo picked up from where they had left off before lunch and continued scoring runs at a brisk rate. ‘Tang Matt Ho…’ Rishabh Pant Heard Giving Tips to Bowler on Stump Mic During IND-A vs SA-A 1st Unofficial Test 2025 (Watch Video).

It was then Gurnoor Brar who finally broke the stand and got his side the much-needed breakthrough in the 35th over. Hamza batted brilliantly and finished with a well-made 109-ball 66. He hit nine fours and a solitary six to help his side get to a good first-innings total after being put to bat first.

Skipper Marques Ackerman was the next batter to walk back to the dugout as Tanush Kotian added to the team’s celebrations by dismissing him in the 44th over. The right-arm off-break bowler soon picked up his second wicket of the day by dismissing Hermann, the well-set Protea opener, in the 50th over as the visitors lost three wickets inside 15 overs.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 193/4 in 51 overs at tea on Day 1 (Jordan Hermann 71, Zubayr Hamza 66; Tanush Kotian 2-43, Anshul Kamboj 1-35) in 1st innings vs India A.

