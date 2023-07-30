Spa [Belgium], July 30 (ANI): Aston Martin Driver Fernando Alonso lost control of his car and went into the gravel during the sprint race on Saturday at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

After the race, he said that it was his mistake.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Fulham, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, the racers had a rather wet outing in Saturday's sprint race due to continuous rainfall.

Fernando Alonso capped off a challenging Saturday at Spa-Francorchamps for Aston Martin with a crash in the Sprint that saw him ruled out of the 100km encounter.

Also Read | World University Games 2023: India Win Another Gold Medal, Placed Fourth in Standings.

The Spaniard shouldered the blame on what was his 42nd birthday.

Once the Sprint got underway on Saturday afternoon, Alonso was just a few corners further down the track at Pouhon when he dipped a wheel onto the kerbs and spun into the gravel on Lap 3 of 11.

https://twitter.com/F1/status/1685367839417323520

Fernando Alonso was quoted as saying by Formula 1's official website, “My mistake, I touched the kerb, or the white line or whatever, and I lost the car. I was very close to Nico, so I lost a little bit of rhythm in that corner."

He added, “We were out of the points anyway – I think today, impossible to be in the top eight, so if one time you have to have a DNF, may be better today than any other day.”

Asked how tricky the conditions were, Alonso said, “It was tricky obviously. We’ve been, the whole weekend, finding the grip and guessing what the grip is in each of the corners."

The two-time world champion added, “Every lap, the track improvement is massive. It was tricky also with all the cars visibility was obviously different to qualifying, so it was tricky.”

With teammate Stroll winding up P11 in the Sprint, Alonso’s crash capped off a point-less Saturday for the Aston Martin squad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)