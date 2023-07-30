London rivals Chelsea and Fulham meet in the Premier League Summer Series in Washington DC. The Blues under the management of Mauricio Pochettino have been a mixed bag so far. With wins over Wrexham and Brighton and a draw versus Newcastle United on the tour, the team has certainly improved from its showing last season but there are plenty of problems that need fixing. Fulham finished above Chelsea in the 2022-23 season and it bears testimony to the kind of performances they managed, particularly against big teams. They narrowly missed out on Europe but they will be eager to progress further. Chelsea versus Fulham starts at 12:15 am IST. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Liverpool Reportedly in Talks With PSG To Sign France Star on Loan.

Reece James surprised everyone by managing 65 minutes against Newcastle United and the full-back should manage another appearance this evening against Fulham. Raheem Sterling has quickly established himself as the main man in the attacking third for the Blues with Cristopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke for company. Thiago Silva in the backline remains a rock despite all these years playing football at the top level. Andrey Santos is in line for a start in midfield where he will have the mercurial World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez beside him as his partner.

Joao Palhinha dislocated his shoulder against Brentford and is now a long-term absentee for Fulham. The absence of Andrea Pereira to an ankle problem further complicates things for the Cottagers. Willian recently signed a contract with the club and his experience will come in vital in attack. Raul Jimenez is the new striker for the club and has an important season coming up. Antonee Robinson will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Rasmus Højlund Reportedly Set to Join Manchester United From Atalanta For €70m Fee.

When is Chelsea vs Fulham, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea are set to take on Fulham in a (Premier League Summer Series) pre-season friendly match on July 31. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the FedEx Field in Washington DC. Fulham Transfer News: Nigerian Defender Calvin Bassey Joins the Cottagers on Four-Year Deal.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Fulham, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League in India and hence, matches in the Premier League Summer Series will also be broadcasted on its channels. Fans can watch live telecast of the Chelsea vs Fulham match on Star Sports Select 2/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Fulham, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Not just the live telecast but fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy online streaming of this match but it will come at the cost of a subscription fee. Chelsea has an excellent track record against Fulham historically and they should have little trouble claiming a 2-0 win here.

