Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) Defending champion Manan Chandra and Vijay Nichani on Sunday entered the semifinals of the Masters Snooker during the National Championships here.

Chandra, who began the day with a 4-0 win over Anurag Bagri (Maharashtra) in the pre-quarterfinal, registered a 4-2 victory over Mahesh Jagdale (Maharashtra) in the quarterfinal.

Nichani too had a great start, winning 4-1 against Subrat Das (Odhisa) in the pre-quarterfinal before beating IH Manudev (Karnataka) 4-2 in the next round.

In the other quarterfinal clashes, Rajat Khaneja (Haryana) registered a 4-2 triumph over Mahesh Aditya (Karnataka), while J Varun Kumar (Tamil Nadu) beat Dhruv Verma (Pune) 4-1.

In the semifinal, Chandra will clash against local favourite Varun Kumar, while Nichani will take on Khaneja.

