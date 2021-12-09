Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) The MRF MMSC FMSCI National Car Racing Championship 2021 will resume after a break of nearly three months with Covid-19 safety protocols in place at the MMRT near here on Friday with a 12-race programme scheduled for the weekend.

There are around 100 entrants in the fray across various categories in the championship, a press release said.

The MRF F1600 will headline the weekend card with a triple-header, while the Formula LGB 1300, the Saloon Cars (Indian Touring Cars, Super Stock, Indian Junior Touring Cars) and Volkswagen Polo will have two races each.

In the entry-level MRF Saloon Cars category, featuring Toyota Etios, which made a debut in the National championship last season, there would be a grid of 25 cars representing two teams – the Red Line Racing India and Quest Motorsports.

The MRF Saloon Cars skipped the first round in September this year, and will offer nine races spread over three rounds.

MMSC president Ajit Thomas, while welcoming the participants for the second round, said: "At the outset, we need to celebrate the fact that we are able to conduct the championship during this challenging period of the pandemic. It is even more heartening that despite current situation, an increasing number of youngsters are taking to motor racing if one were to go by the spike in entries with each round."

Two youngsters had done well in the first round- Shahan Ali Mohsin of Agra and Bengaluru's Ruhaan Alva. Shahan won two of the three races in the MRF F1600 category while Ruhaan (MSport) was adjudged "best rookie" in the Formula LGB 1300.

The saloon car races are likely throw up some exciting finishes, notably in the premier Indian Touring Cars class where Race Concepts' Arjun Balu from Coimbatore, the defending champion, will be again up against Rayo Racing pair of Anindith Reddy and Jeet Jhabakh (both Hyderabad).

