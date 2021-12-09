Mumbai City FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures in an important clash at the top of the team standings. The MCFC vs JFC, ISL 2021-22 clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on December 09, 2021 (Thursday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC are the top two teams in ISL 2021-22 respectively and will be aiming to take a clear lead at the top of the points table early into the new season. The Islanders are the defending champions and are the current leaders with three wins in four games. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur are one of the two unbeaten teams in the league and could overtake their opponents with a win.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. The match will take place on December 09, 2021 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the MCFC vs JFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

