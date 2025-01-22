Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], January 22 (ANI): The draw and fixtures for men's and women's Rugby 7s tournaments at the 38th National Games 2025, Uttarakhand, have been announced. The men's and women's competitions will take place between January 29 to January 31. Matches will be held at the Athletic Stadium Field, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

"The 38th National Games 2025, to be held in Uttarakhand later this month, shall host the finest athletes from all over the country. These athletes, from various sports, shall showcase their prowess and bring pride to their respective states. I take this opportunity to congratulate the Government of Uttarakhand, who have so graciously taken up the baton to host this prestigious event. Uttarakhand is known all over the world as a place of stunning natural beauty, with an abundance of sights and adventures. I would like to wish all athletes and teams the very best.", said, Rahul Bose, President of Indian Rugby Football Union.

Both events will feature eight teams each - hosts Uttarakhand and Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Delhi will compete in the men's competition, whereas, Tamil Nadu shall replace Haryana in the women's category.

Haryana are the defending gold medallist in the men's tournament in the 37th National Games 2023 Goa, while Odisha are the defending gold medallist in the women's tournament.

38th National Games 2025, Uttarakhand 2025 (Men's Rugby Draw)Group A: Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, UttarakhandGroup B: West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Delhi

Fixtures

January 29:

Round 1: Haryana vs Uttarakhand Kerala vs Maharashtra, West Bengal vs Delhi, Odisha vs Bihar

Round 2: Haryana vs MaharashtraKerala vs Uttarakhand West Bengal vs BiharOdisha vs Delhi

January 30:

Round 3: Haryana vs KeralaMaharashtra vs Uttarkhand West Bengal vs OdishaBihar vs Delhi

Play Offs (Quarter Finals)

January 31:

Knock Out Matches

38th National Games 2025, Uttarakhand (Women's Rugby Draw)Group A: Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, UttarakhandGroup B: Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Fixtures:

January 29

Round 1:Odisha vs UttarakhandWest Bengal vs DelhiBihar vs KeralaMaharashtra vs Tamil NaduRound 2: Odisha vs DelhiWest Bengal vs Uttarakhand Bihar vs Tamil NaduMaharashtra vs Kerala

January 30:

Round 3: Odisha vs West BengalDelhi vs UttarakhandBihar vs MaharashtraTamil Nadu vs Kerala

Play-Offs

January 31Knock Outs.(ANI)

