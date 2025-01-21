The Australian Open 2025 has completed its 10th day and with it the quarterfinals have commenced with us having the first semifinalists of the competition. The Day 10 of the Australian Open featured the marquee quarterfinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Carlos Alcaraz will have to wait to complete his full set of Grand Slam titles after 37-year-old superstar Novak Djokovic stopped him again on his tracks after the Paris Olympics 2024 final. Alcaraz and Djokovic delivered some sensational Tennis before the Serbian wrapped up a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory to move into his 12th Australian Open semifinal. The result puts Djokovic just two wins away from a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title. 'When Are You Going to Sleep Tonight?' Novak Djokovic Shares Adorable Moment With His Kids, Interrupts Interview to Remind Them Of Bedtime After Defeating Carlos Alcaraz in Australia Open 2025 (Watch Video).

The win didn't came easy though. Djokovic lost the first set and disappeared for a medical timeout for treatment to what looked like a groin injury late in the first set. But after fighting through the second set to level the match, Djokovic somehow found the reserves to survive numerous energy-sapping baseline exchanges to start to turn the contest in his favour. The former world No.1 will be back on Friday to face second seed Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.

Earlier, Zverev defeated American Tommy Paul with a 7-6(1) 7-6(0) 2-6, 6-1 scoreline. Paul served for both the first and second sets and missed set points in both. Zverev got lucky and later admitted it after the match. There was a big upset in the men’s doubles when top seeds and world No.1s Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo crashed out in the quarterfinals. Last year’s Roland-Garros champions were taken down by the Swedish-Dutch team of Andre Goransson and Sem Verbeek 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Australian Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Advances to Semifinals, Aims for Third Consecutive Title After Defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

In the Women's singles, Paula Badosa ended the hopes of Iga Swiatek as she won 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinal and entered the semifinal. In her first Grand Slam semifinal, Badosa will take on two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. The world No.1 was completely outplayed at times by former Roland-Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova but held her own in the end, securing a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 victory and a spot in the semifinal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).