The Champions Trophy 2025 will be a momentous one as it is the first time after a long gap of 28 years that Pakistan will be hosting an ICC event. And the country is leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the marquee event. A total of three venues in Pakistan--the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches. In this article, we shall take a look at the reason why the popular cricket ground in Lahore is named the Gaddafi Stadium. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Amid Concerns Over Their Readiness, Karachi's National Stadium and Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium to Be Handed Over to PCB on February 5 Ahead of Mega Tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule was announced in December 2024 after a big delay caused by a standoff between the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) over the tournament venue. India were reluctant to send their cricket team to Pakistan with the two nations having strained political relations and it was eventually decided that all the of matches involving the Men in Blue would be held in Dubai. 'Even L&T Employees Won't Be Able to Finish This...' Fans React to Pakistan Sports Journalist's Video of Under Construction Gaddafi Stadium As Deadline Day Nears Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Why is Gaddafi Stadium Named So? Check Reason

The Gaddafi Stadium is one of the most popular cricket grounds in Pakistan and it also houses the PCB headquarters. Established in the year 1959, the venue was originally known as Lahore Stadium and was renamed as Gaddafi Stadium in 1974 by the then-Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Bhutto named the stadium after the famous Libya president Muammar Gaddafi when the latter had visited Lahore. However, there have been several calls made to rename the stadium after Gaddafi died in 2011. In 2022, a ESPN Cricinfo report stated that the Gaddafi Stadium will be renamed with a new sponsor's name but that has not happened.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore might also get to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on March 10. However, it will only be possible if India do not qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and should the Men in Blue make it to the summit clash, the match will be played in Dubai.

