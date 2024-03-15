New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Legends like Michael Johnson, Martina Navratilova, Ruud Gullit and Nadia Comaneci will be in attendance at the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards to be held in Madrid on April 22.

A minimum of 15 Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be attending the event, setting the stage for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. They will be accompanied by the world champions from major sports consisting of World Cup Winners and world record holders.

The winners will be selected by the members of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

The initial list of the confirmed attendees for the events includes the Members of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

Football icons Cafu, Alessandro Del Piero, Marcel Desailly, Gullit and Raul will be joined by legendary athletes Nawal El Moutawakel, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Michael Johnson, Edwin Moses and Tanni Grey-Thompson among others.

Swedish football star, Kosovare Asllani who played for Real Madrid until 2022 and German motor racing driver, Sophia Florsch, who won the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award in 2020 are the event ambassadors who will be in attendance.

