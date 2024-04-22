The year 2023 was an eventful one in sports, with many records being broken and players receiving individual accolades. Now, it's time for the biggest award function in the world of sports – the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024. The event will be attended by many of the biggest names from the world of sports, past and present, who will gather to honour the greatest sportsmen, sportswomen, and teams from 2023. The Laureus Awards aim to celebrate the most memorable sporting performances of the year and each winner will receive a coveted Laureus statuette, one of the most recognisable symbols of excellence in sport. The awards ceremony will take place at the Palacio de Cibeles, one of Madrid’s most iconic buildings. Usain Bolt Heads Global Sports Stars Attending Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 in Madrid.

There are different categories in which awards will be given, such as Sportswoman, Sportsman, Team, Breakthrough, Comeback, Action, and Sport for Good. These categories are created by votes from more than 1,000 sports media professionals from over 70 countries. The shortlist for World Athlete of the Year with a Disability is provided by the International Paralympic Committee.

The winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards are selected by the ultimate sports jury - the 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, the living legends of sport honouring the greatest athletes of today. As per the schedule declared, the award function will be live from 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 22. Here are the details of the live telecast and streaming of the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024. Laureus World Sports Awards 2024: Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic and Other Nominees for World Sportsman of the Year.

On Which TV Channel can the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 be watched?

Laureus World Sports Awards are certainly a prestigious honour and everyone will be eager to know the winner from each category. Sadly in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster fans can’t watch the Laureus World Sports Award live on television.

Where to watch Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 live streaming online?

Although the live telecast of the award ceremony is not available in India, fans probably can watch live streaming of the Laureus World Sports Awards on the Laureus Sports Awards official YouTube Channel for free. There is no other confirmed OTT platform to watch live streaming of the event in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).