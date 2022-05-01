New York, May 1 (AP) The NBA fined the Phoenix Suns USD 25,000 for violating injury reporting rules by failing to disclose guard Devin Booker's participation status in an accurate and timely manner before Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Booker returned from a strained right hamstring to help the Suns beat the Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night in New Orleans in the series-ending game.

The Suns will open the second round at home against Dallas on Monday night. (AP)

