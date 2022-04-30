Mumbai Indians finally get off the mark in IPL 2022 as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in match 44 of the competition. The record champions have registered their first win after nine games and will be hoping for a strong finish to the campaign. Meanwhile, despite the defeat, RR remains inside the top four and in a great position to make it to the playoffs. Kumar Kartikeya Singh Quick Facts: Things to Know About Mumbai Indians Debutant.

After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals had a difficult start as MI kept the batters in check, But Jos Buttler's brilliant half-century and Ravi Ashwin’s cameo lower down the order helped RR to post a competitive score. In reply, Ishan Kishan looked near to his best as Mumbai Indians chased the score to register their first win of the season.

RR vs MI Stat Highlights in IPL 2022

# Jos Buttler became the joint second-fastest (9 innings) to score 500 runs in an IPL season

# Jos Buttler has scored the most runs (566) by an RR player in a single IPL season

# Jos Buttler has scored five 50+ scores in his last six matches against MI

# Sanju Samson became Kumar Kartikeya’s first-ever wicket in IPL

# Suryakumar Yadav scored his 16th IPL fifty

Both teams will now turn their attention to their upcoming games in the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals return to action quickly as they face off against Kolkata Knight Riders who are on a five-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians take on high-flying Gujarat Titans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2022 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).