Liverpool [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Liverpool announced that Neco Williams has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

"The 19-year-old put pen to paper on the new deal at the Reds' pre-season training base in Austria on Monday to commit his future to the champions," the club said in a statement.

Williams is pleased after signing a new deal and said there is 'no better place to learn and to become a better player'.

"It feels amazing. At the minute for me, I think there is no better place to learn and to become a better player than being here and working with the lads. I think we've got some of the best players in the world and we're one of the best teams in the world," the club's official website quoted Williams as saying.

"For me personally, especially learning off Trent and Robbo every day, getting their advice, seeing what they say, it's only going to make me a better player and I feel it," he added.

Liverpool won the 2019-2020 season of the Premier League. (ANI)

