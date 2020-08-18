One of the greatest batsmen to have stepped onto the cricket field, Virat Kohli completed 12 years in international on Tuesday (August 18, 2020). On the occasion, the Indian skipper took to his official Instagram page and shared a heartfelt post. While sharing a collage of his several pictures on the field, the top-ranked ODI batsman wrote: “12 years. Time flies. Forever grateful.” Fans were ecstatic after coming across the post and they flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Kohli has guided India to numerous victories in the past decade and his international record is sensational too. With being just 31, however, a lot of cricket is still left in Kohli and it will be interesting to see how many more feathers he’ll add to his already illustrious hat. This Day That Year: Virat Kohli Made His International Debut Against Sri Lanka in 2008.

Speaking of Kohli’s debut ODI match against Sri Lanka in 2008, the then 19-year-old was asked to open the Indian innings as regular openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were injured. The youngster couldn’t leave a great impact as he was dismissed after scoring just 12 runs. Nevertheless, he worked on his game and soon became a vital cog of Indian team in all the formats. After excelling in the batting department, Kohli was handed over the captaincy of the team and he didn’t disappoint in that area too. Meanwhile, let’s look at Kohli’s gratitude post on his 12th Anniversary in International Cricket. Virat Kohli Fans Storm Twitter On Indian Cricket Team Captain's 12th Anniversary in International Cricket, Trend #12YearsOfViratKohli.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram 12 years. Time flies. Forever grateful 🇮🇳 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 18, 2020 at 2:16am PDT

The legendary cricketer will next be seen in action in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Though, Kohli has guided India to many memorable triumphs but he’s yet to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an IPL title. Nevertheless, he will like to end his drought in UAE. Notably, many experts like Aakash Chopra and Brad Hogg have also backed the Virat Kohli-led team to get the glory this time and it will be interesting to see if the Bangalore-based side will finally end their drought or will fall short once again.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).