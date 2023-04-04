Wellington [New Zealand], April 4 (ANI): New Zealand has announced the ODI squad for their upcoming series against Pakistan.

The visitors will be without the services of a host of their regular stars, who are currently busy with their respective franchise commitments in the IPL. The Blackcaps will be without the likes of skipper Kane Williamson (who injured his knee), Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Finn Allen.

In the absence of their star players, Tom Latham will step up to play the skipper's role. He will have experience in his side with some quality players. He will bank on the services of experienced players like Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls and Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand have also included two potential debutants in Ben Lister and Cole McConchie.

Head coach Gary Stead said on the tour, "We've enjoyed a number of exciting matches against Pakistan across both white ball formats in the last season home and way. They are a tough team no matter where you take them on," Stead said as quoted by ICC.

"The successful ODI Series earlier this year in Pakistan provided big learning opportunities for the players and having more ODI match experience is fantastic in a World Cup year," Stead continued.

The five-match ODI series will begin on April 26 in Rawalpindi and conclude on May 7 in Karachi. It will be preceded by a five-match T20I series between April 14-24.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young. (ANI)

