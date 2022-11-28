Doha (Qatar), Nov 28 (AP) Neymar stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment on his right ankle on Monday as the Brazil squad played Switzerland at the World Cup.

The Brazil striker was the only player who did not go to Stadium 974 for the team's second match in Qatar. Danilo, who also missed the game because of an ankle injury, accompanied the rest of the squad to the stadium.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Christchurch.

Brazil coach Tite used midfielder Fred as Neymar's replacement against Switzerland, while Éder Militão came in for Danilo in the right back position.

Neymar damaged ankle ligaments in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. He said he will play again at the World Cup but team doctors have not yet given a timetable on his recovery.

Also Read | Fred Opens Up on Taking Inspiration From Legendary 2002 World Cup-Winning Brazil Squad.

The right ankle also kept Neymar from playing in the 2019 Copa América in Brazil. Five years earlier, he was taken out of the World Cup in Brazil after hurting his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia.

Neymar, trying to win his first major title with Brazil, is making his third World Cup appearance. He is two goals shy of Pelé's all-time record of 77 with the national team.

Brazil's last group match is against Cameroon on Friday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)