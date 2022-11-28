Following the washout in the 2nd ODI, India is all set to cross sword with New Zealand in the third one-day international of the three-match series on Wednesday, November 30. The match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and is scheduled to start at 7:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). For India, this clash is very crucial as this is the last chance for India to equalise in the series. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the IND vs NZ head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. Ruturaj Gaikwad Hits World Record Seven Sixes in 43-Run Over During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022–23 (Watch Video)

In the rain-washed 2nd ODI, India were put to bat first by New Zealand. Although the game didn’t progress much further, Subhman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav showed promising signs. India started the series with the vision of the development of bench strength under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. In the first ODI, the batting started well as three of the top four batters secured half centuries. Subhman Gill and Shreyas Iyer has been in fine form for India in the ODIs and has delivered consistent performance. Shikhar Dhawan has to consider the pacing of his innings while there are big concerns around Rishabh Pant’s form. There has been criticism around Sanju Samson not being the part of the 2nd ODI lineup as well. New ball bowling has been good for India but the middle over bowling is yet to make an impact and it is an area India will be focused to work on despite Umran Malik’s decent debut outing with the ball in the 1st ODI. Gautam Gambhir Picks Prithvi Shaw as Future India T20I Captain

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

The two sides have played each other 116 times in ODIs. India won 55 of them and New Zealand won 50 times. 11 games were cancelled including one in this series.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022 Key Players

Key Players Suryakumar Yadav (IND) Shreyas Iyer (IND) Tom Latham (NZ) Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Shreyas Iyer battle with Lockie Ferguson and Kane Williamson vs Umran Malik will be the ones to look forward to.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 30, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to start at 07:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 AM

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by DD Sports for both DD Sports Free Dish users and DTH users. Fans will be provided live streaming of the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI through the Amazon Prime app and website, the official broadcasters of the game in India.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11: : Subhman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh

NZ Likely Playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne

