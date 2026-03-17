Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], March 17 (ANI): Brazilian football superstar Neymar has been left out of Brazil's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up matches on Monday.

Brazil is set to play France on March 26 in Boston and Croatia on March 31 in Orlando ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, according to Reuters.

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The decision to leave out Neymar comes after the 34-year-old missed a recent clash for Santos FC due to muscle fatigue, a match which Ancelotti had planned to assess him in person during a scouting trip ahead of the squad announcement.

"Neymar can be at the World Cup if he's 100%," Ancelotti told reporters on Monday after announcing his squad, as quoted by Reuters.

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"I didn't call him up because he's not 100%. Neymar has to be training and playing."

Neymar, at a Kings League event in Sao Paulo on Monday, said that he was disappointed and sad about being left out. "But I remain focused, day after day, training session after training session, match after match. We will achieve our goal. The dream continues."

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), and Ederson (Fenerbahce).

Defenders: Wesley (AS Roma), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg), Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), and Leo Pereira (Flamengo).

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray). Forwards: Endrick (Olympique Lyonnais), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St Petersburg), Rayan (Bournemouth), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid). (ANI)

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