Sports News | Neymar Undergoes Medical Tests, Misses Brazil's First FIFA World Cup Training Session

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], May 28 (ANI): Neymar missed Brazil's national football team's first training session ahead of the FIFA World Cup in June as he underwent further medical evaluation for a bruised right calf, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The forward has been out of action since May 17 after picking up the injury during Santos FC's defeat to Coritiba in the Brasileirão. CBF's medical team said the additional tests were aimed at determining the exact nature of the issue.

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According to ESPN, Neymar was accompanied by Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar for an MRI scan.

Despite reporting to the national team camp in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, earlier in the day, Neymar did not take part in the on-field session. His participation in Brazil's first World Cup warm-up match against the Panama national football team in Brasilia on Sunday remains doubtful pending the medical results.

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Brazil are scheduled to play their second preparatory fixture against Egypt national football team on June 5.

On Tuesday, Neymar appeared unconcerned about his fitness when asked about the injury after attending Santos' 3-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Deportivo Cuenca at Vila Belmiro, responding, "What problem?"

Brazil's quest for a record sixth title will start against Morocco on June 13. Neymar, the team's leading goal-scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national side since sustaining an ACL tear in October 2023.

Neymar was included in the 26-member squad for the tournament to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This will be his fourth World Cup appearance, and he will be eyeing his first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy. In 2014, Brazil finished fourth, while it faced quarterfinal exits in the next two tournaments.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had omitted Neymar from his previous call-ups, repeatedly stressing that only players with 100 per cent physical capacity would be considered. (ANI)

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