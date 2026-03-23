New Delhi, March 23: Hockey India on Monday revealed the nominees for the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025, which will be held on March 27 in New Delhi. The awards will recognise outstanding performances and contributions to Indian hockey during the 2025 season.

Among the most prestigious honours of the evening will be the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr Award for 'Player of the Year', presented to the top male and female players. The awards will also highlight emerging talent through the Hockey India 'Jugraj Singh Award' for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men, Under 21) and the Hockey India 'Asunta Lakra Award' for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women, Under 21). India Women Qualify For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 After Reaching WC Qualifiers Final In Hyderabad.

Excellence across playing positions will be recognised through the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year, the Hockey India 'Pargat Singh Award' for Defender of the Year, the Hockey India 'Ajit Pal Singh Award' for Midfielder of the Year, and the Hockey India 'Dhanraj Pillay Award' for Forward of the Year, as per a Hockey India press release.

A total of 32 nominees across these eight categories have made the final shortlist. In addition to these categories, the ceremony will include special recognitions such as the 'Hockey India President Award' for Outstanding Achievement and the Hockey India 'Jaman Lal Sharma Award' for Invaluable Contribution. Officials will also be acknowledged through the 'Hockey India President Award' for Umpire or Umpire Manager of the Year, the 'Hockey India President Award' for Technical Official of the Year, and the 'Best Member Unit Award'.

A ceremony will also honour the gold medal winning Indian men’s Hockey Team from the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 and the bronze medal winning Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team from the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. Meanwhile, the Member Units will also be recognised for their success across the 15th Hockey India National Championships.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "As we enter a crucial year for Indian hockey, it is important that we recognise the standout performers and contributions made in the last year. The Hockey India Annual Awards recognise the dedication and achievements of players and officials who continue to elevate the standard of Indian hockey. We look forward to celebrating their efforts and the progress Indian hockey has made."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "These awards acknowledge the collective efforts of everyone involved in the sport, including players, coaches, officials and member units. Their commitment has played a vital role in strengthening the hockey ecosystem in India. We are looking forward to coming together and celebrating the accomplishments of our hockey fraternity." India Women’s Hockey Team Eye Semi-Final Spot vs Wales in FIH WC Qualifiers.

Nominees for the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025:

Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2025: Prince Deep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Suraj Karkera

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2025: Sanjay, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2025: Hardik Singh, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2025: Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Navneet Kaur, Shilanand Lakra

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2025 (Women, Under 21): Sakshi Rana, Jyoti Singh, Sunelita Toppo, Kanika Siwach

Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2025 (Men, Under 21): Prince Deep Singh, Manmeet Singh, Anmol Ekka, Arshdeep Singh

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2025 (Women): Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Savita

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2025 (Men): Hardik Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek

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