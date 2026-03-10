Hyderabad, March 10: After two exciting games, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is ready to face Wales in their final Pool B match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Hyderabad, Telangana, on March 11. With a semifinal spot on the line, India currently sits at the top of the points table with four points and a strong goal difference, according to a release.

The top two teams from the pool will go through. If India wins or draws against Wales, they will qualify for the semifinals. If India loses, they will stay on four points, and their qualification will depend on the match between Scotland and Uruguay, and their spot could come down to goal difference.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team have had a strong campaign so far. They opened the tournament with a massive 4-0 win over Uruguay on March 8 and then fought hard for a 2-2 draw against Scotland yesterday. Young forward Sunelita Toppo has been in top form, scoring in both matches.

Attackers Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal have also been excellent, finding the net and creating multiple scoring opportunities.

At the back, the defence has held firm, with goalkeeper Bichu Devi making crucial saves consistently. Playing in front of a cheering home crowd in Hyderabad has also given the hosts a wonderful boost of energy.

Reflecting on the team's performances so far, Captain Salima Tete said, "After the opening two games, there is positivity in the team. The young players are taking their opportunity and have been doing very well. The team is relishing playing freely, and that is a very good thing for us."

We want to qualify for the World Cup and become champions. That's what we talk about when the team is together and that's our goal," she added.

India holds a promising record against Wales, leading the head-to-head battles 5-1. However, Wales will play hard to get their first win of the campaign, so India must stay focused to finish the pool stage on a winning note. The Live Streaming of FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana 2026 matches will be available on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar.

