Melbourne [Australia], January 28 (ANI): Tennis legend Novak Djokovic said that he is not chasing after current number one and number two Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, while noting that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will always be the Serbian star's greatest rivals.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, seeded fourth, moved into the semi-finals after a lucky win in the ongoing Australian Open as his opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, retired while leading 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 in their quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

After the match, Djokovic acknowledged the rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as the sport's new dominant rivals, but said his greatest rivalries will always be with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Roger and Rafa will always be my greatest rivals. I have tremendous respect for what Jannik and Carlos are doing and what they will do for the next 10 to 15, 20 years... God knows how many years they're going to play, they're so young," said Djokovic after the quarter-final match, as quoted by the ATP Tour website.

Djokovic says the rise of new superstars is natural in sport and suggests another player could soon join Alcaraz and Sinner at the top, adding that he would support that third player since he was once seen as the "third guy" himself.

"This is a natural cycle in sports. You're going to have another two superstars [and] maybe have another third guy -- who I'm going to cheer for -- because I've always been the third guy at the beginning. But it's good for our sport. I think these kinds of rivalries and the contrast of the personalities and the styles of play are very good for tennis," he said.

Djokovic said the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry doesn't affect him, as he remains focused on creating his own legacy and goals.

"How is [their rivalry] affecting me? As I said, I don't feel like I'm chasing. I'm creating my own history. I've been very clear when I say that my intention is always in terms of achievements, objectives and results. I want to get to the championship match in every tournament, particularly Slams. Slams are one of the biggest reasons why I keep on competing and playing tennis," Djokovic said.

Djokovic acknowledged that Alcaraz and Sinner are currently playing at a higher level, but also said that he will continue to compete fiercely and give his best effort against them.

"Are they better right now than me and all the other guys? Yes, they are. The quality and the level is amazing. It's great. It's phenomenal. But does that mean that I walk out with a white flag? No. I'm going to fight until the last shot, until the last point, and do my very best to challenge them," the tennis legend said.

Notably, in 2025, Djokovic reached the semi-finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments, retiring against Alexander Zverev in Melbourne, losing in straight sets to Sinner at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and being defeated by Alcaraz at the US Open. (ANI)

