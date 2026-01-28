India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Timeline: India enter the IND vs NZ 4th T20I 2026 against New Zealand on 28 January 2026, looking to extend their dominance after already securing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. You Can Find India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Here. The match, hosted at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, serves as a crucial final rehearsal for the world-ranked number one side before the T20 World Cup commences next month. While the Men in Blue aim for a clean sweep, Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand side is desperate to salvage pride following a series of heavy defeats, including a crushing 10-over chase by India in the previous outing at Guwahati. IND vs NZ 4th T20I 2026, Visakhapatnam Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

The home side has been relentless throughout the series. Opening batter Abhishek Sharma has emerged as the breakout star, recently smashing a 14-ball half-century—the second-fastest by an Indian in T20I history. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also appears to have found his peak rhythm, recording back-to-back fifties.

For New Zealand, the tour has been a struggle to contain India’s aggressive batting order. Despite resilient efforts from Glenn Phillips, the Kiwis have struggled with early wickets in the powerplay. Reinforcements in the form of Lockie Ferguson and James Neesham have joined the squad for the final two games, replacing Kristian Clarke and Tim Robinson.

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kristian Clarke, Zakary Foulkes