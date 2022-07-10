Nottingham, England, Jul 10 (AP) Nottingham Forest strengthened its squad for its first English Premier League campaign since 1999 on Sunday with the signing of English left back Omar Richards from Bayern Munich.

Richards arrives following a year at Bayern spent largely on the bench after joining the German champion from English second-tier team Reading. He has signed a four-year contract with Forest.

Also Read | India vs England 3rd T20I 2022, Nottingham Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report of Trent Bridge Cricket Ground.

“I'm thrilled to return to England by joining Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time,” Richards said in a statement. “The club has enjoyed an incredible last few months and there's great ambitions for the Premier League return."

Richards appeared in 12 Bundesliga games last season as Bayern won the German title but only played the full 90 minutes in one of those.

Also Read | Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IRE vs NZ Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

He is Forest's third signing from the German league this season after Mainz defender Moussa Niakhaté and Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)