It is interesting times for Ireland cricket with the team facing India in a T20 international series and have now followed it up with a three-game ODI series with New Zealand. It is always an option that the more competitive cricket you play with the best sides, the more you sharpen your skills. While these two nations often battle it out in Rugby, cricket is more of a rare sporting event between these two nations. They clash at the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin and the fifty-over series will be followed by a three-game T20 international. Andrew Balbrinie has a mammoth challenge ahead of himself as he looks to stop the Kiwi juggernaut. Ireland versus New Zealand starts at 3:15 PM IST. IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 in Malahide

The average first innings total batting first on this ground has been 277 and while the Blackcaps do have a fine pace battery, the Irish batsman will feel confident they can score freely. Paul Stirling has been around for a while now with the national team but often gifts away his wicket cheaply when playing against top sides. Harry Tector in the middle order will look to bat through the innings and try and the bowling unit will be led by Craig Young.

New Zealand are ranked the no 1 team in ODIs at the moment and with Tom Latham and Martin Guptil at the top and a pace attack duo of Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne, there are good reasons behind this. Ish Sodhi could make use of Ireland's inability to play spin well and try and chip in with a few wickets.

When is Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club in Malahide on July 10, 2022 (Sunday). The IRE vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of the Ireland vs New Zealand game on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the IRE vs NZ T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI online. New Zealand look the better team in all departments in comparison to hosts Ireland and should secure an easy victory in the opening game.

