India and England are all set to battle it out in the third and final T20I of the series on Sunday, July 10. The match would be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground and is scheduled to get underway at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Men in Blue have already wrapped up the series after securing comprehensive victories in both games. While they eye a whitewash, England would hope to salvage some pride for themselves with a win in this clash. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 3rd T20I 2022 in Nottingham

The weather in both the T20Is so far has been good and hasn't caused any interruptions. The same can be expected in the third T20I as well the skies would be cleaner with hardly or little cloud cover.

Nottingham Weather Report

Expected weather in Nottingham during the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I (Source: Accuweather)

As had happened in the series so far, the weather once again is unlikely to interrupt proceedings in the game. The match would begin at 2:30 pm local time and the temperature is set to 24-26 degrees celsius in the game. There would also be no humidity which would make it wasy for players out in the middle.

Trent Bridge Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground is a good batting track and a high-scoring total is expected on this pitch. A flat track, batters would find it easy to score runs as they would have value for their shots. Having said that, bowlers would need to hit the right lengths to get enough out of this pitch. Batters from both sides would aim to take advantage of the powerplay.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2022 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).