Nottingham [UK], September 18 (ANI): Peter Trego, the Nottinghamshire all-rounder, has called time on his professional career after a distinguished 22 years in the county game.

The 40-year-old has spent the past two seasons at Trent Bridge having previously enjoyed a two-decade association with Somerset.

"It's always a strange time that comes to every sportsman," said Trego.

"Coming here for the last couple of years has been amazing. To sign for a club and win a trophy in your first season, even though I only added the icing to that cake, I will always look on that day proudly," he added.

Debuting for the Somerset at the turn of the century, Trego briefly departed for Kent and later Middlesex before returning to the county of his birth in 2006. He was capped a year later, enjoyed a benefit year in 2015 and amassed 540 first-team appearances.

Signing for Nottinghamshire ahead of the 2020 season, Trego captained the club's Second XI, as well as appearing in the first team on 23 occasions across all three forms of the game, eight of them as skipper of the 50 over side.

His 31 off 21 balls in the 2020 Vitality Blast Final, having ventured to the crease with the score of 19-3, was instrumental to the Outlaws lifting the title.

A ten-time England Lions international, Trego concludes his professional career having amassed 18,827 runs and 646 wickets in the county game.

"We've only caught the back end of Pete here at Nottinghamshire, but what a career he's had," said Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores.

"The levels of performance he has sustained over a really long period of time have been there for all to see and he's very well respected within the county game because of it," he added. (ANI)

