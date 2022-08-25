Bhubaneswar, Aug 24 (PTI) Odisha's sport-loving Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday spent some time watching an Ultimate Kho Kho league match to encourage the players of the state team.

Odisha Juggernauts defeated Chennai Quick Guns in the match.

“Watching a wonderful #KhoKho match of ongoing @ultimatekhokho league. Join me to cheer our own team, #OdishaJuggernauts (@od_juggernauts),” he tweeted.

Patnaik also shared a photograph of him watching the match on television in his residence.

