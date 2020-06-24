Bhubaneswar, Jun 24 (PTI) Odisha FC on Wednesday announced the signing of youngsters Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Both Isak and Paul played for I-League side Aizawl FC in the previous season.

The 21-year-old midfielder Paul hails from Mizoram and played for Aizawl FC's under 18 team before making it to the senior side in the 2018-19 season. He has now signed a three-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based club.

On the other hand, 19-year-old winger Isak was a part of Bengaluru FC's under-18 team before starting his professional career with Aizawl FC and has now joined Odisha FC on a four-year contract.

Speaking about the new signings, Odisha FC President Rohan Sharma said, "I'm very excited to welcome two very special players, Isak and Paul to our club. Isak is an extremely skilful young winger who has oodles of potential."

"Paul to me is one of the most unheralded midfielders who played in the I-league. I love how he plays and distributes the ball with confidence. He's going to be a big part of our club next season," he added.

