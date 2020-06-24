Finnish Pakistani Club CC will lock horns with Empire CC in the 19th match of the Finnish Premier League 2020. The match will be played on Wednesday (June 24) at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Empire CC have made a blistering start to the tournament as they won both their opening encounters. They are firm favourites to clinch the forthcoming encounter too as Finnish Pakistani Club have faced defeats in both the games they played and they’ll want to change their fortunes in their next game. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of FPC vs ECC match, can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule.

As many as eight teams are participating in the on-going FPL 2020 and they have been scheduled to lock horns across 60 matches in the league matches. The round-robin stage will be followed by an eliminator, two semi-finals and a final encounter. Also, FPL 2020 is one of those cricket tournaments which has resumed after the COVID-19 outbreak and hence, many fans of the game will have an eye on the tournament. Meanwhile, let’s look at the live streaming and details of the encounter.

When to Watch FPC Finnish Pakistani CC vs Empire CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

FPC Finnish Pakistani CC vs Empire CC clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on June 24, 2020 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FPC Finnish Pakistani CC vs Empire CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, there is no broadcaster available for FPC Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of Finnish Pakistani CC vs Empire CC match on their television sets. Nevertheless, they can still watch the game through online streaming.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of FPC Finnish Pakistani CC vs Empire CC, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

In order to enjoy the live streaming of FPC Finnish Pakistani CC vs Empire CC, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

Squads:

Finnish Pakistani Club: Kashif Shaukat, Jaree Junbah, Subah Sadaqat, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Miskeen Jatoi, Khalid Saeed, Saif Ullah Khan, Saadat Karim, Zeeshan Ahmad Dogar, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Qureshi, Waseem Qureshi, Raees Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Aqib Qureshi, Nadeem Qureshi, Muhammad Aqeel (C), Adil Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz

Empire CC: Vanraaj Padhaal, Zeerak Ijaz, Raaz Mohammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Abdul Ghaffar, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Chandra Shekhar, Hyde Hytti, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, S Gowri Srinivasan, Jonathan Scamans, Richard Savage, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Kumar, Bineet Panda, Jo Hadley, Amjad Sher, Yasir Ali

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).